Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board has recommended the Dividend of Rs 0.01 per share (i.e.) @ 1% of Equity Shares of the face value of Re 1/- each for financial year 2018-19

Published on May 29, 2019
