This is to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on 29th May,2019 , which started at 03.40P.M. and was concluded at 05.15P.M where the Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for Quarter / Year Ended 31.03.2019.

and also declared dividend @1% of Face Value of Re 1/- each.

Pdf Link: Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com