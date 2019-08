The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 21, 2019 to Saturday, September 28, 2019, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend to Equity Shareholders and holding of AGM.



The Board meeting commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.20 p.m.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com