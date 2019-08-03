Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1.Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors.2.Convening of 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, September 28, 2019.3.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 21, 2019 to Saturday, September 28, 2019, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend to Equity Shareholders and holding of AGM. 4.The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid on October 4, 2019.5.Amendment of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company The business mentioned at Sr. no.5 is subject to the approval of the shareholder of the Company in the ensuing AGM.The Board meeting commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m.









