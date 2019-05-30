Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Considered and approved the change in designation of Shri. Kantilal Naryandas Jethwa (DIN: 00107034) from Whole time Director to Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2019. (Brief Resume enclosed)

Pdf Link: Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor