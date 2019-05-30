Considered and approved the resignation of Smt. Vidya Pradeep Gidde as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2019 and considered and approved the appointment of Shri. Kantilal Naryandas Jethwa as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2019. (Brief Resume enclosed)

Pdf Link: Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com