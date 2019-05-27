Respected Sir/Madam,



As per Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Certified True Copies of publication of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st, 2019 adopted in Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2019 in one English and Hindi Newspaper in The Pioneer and Vir Arjun respectively published on 26th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com