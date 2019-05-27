Dear Sir / Maam,



Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that we had received request for issue of duplicate share as per list attached received from our Registrar i.e. M/s. Alankit Assignment Limited.



The Holder of these share have requested us to issue duplicate share certificate in lieu of the original. We are in the process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificate to the shareholder.



This is for your information and record please.



Pdf Link: Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

