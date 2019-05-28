Bharat Dynamics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform that BDL will be having Investor meeting/Conference on 31 May 2019 with Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited.



Pdf Link: Bharat Dynamics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
