Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs.1.70/- per equity share (170%) of Rs.1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2018-19 subject to approval by the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting.



This Dividend is in addition to interim dividend of Rs.1.70/- per equity share paid during the year 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Bharat Electronics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com