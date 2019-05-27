Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (the Regulations), please find enclosed herewith Notice published by the Company in the newspapers i.e. Financial Express (English) - Delhi Edition and Jansatta (Hindi) - Delhi Edition on 25th May, 2019 in relation to intimation for transfer of Equity Shares into the Demat Account of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF Authority) in terms of the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and its amendment rules.



This is to further inform that we have not been able to file this intimation within the time prescribed as per the Regulations due to weekly off.



Bharat Gears Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

