The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019 Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



This is with reference to our letter reference no BGL/SEC/BSE/2/MAY 2019-2020 dated May 06, 2019 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 30, 2019 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.(Acknowledgement attached)



In addition to the above, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2019 shall consider the recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2018-19, if any.







Pdf Link: Bharat Gears Ltd. - Update on board meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com