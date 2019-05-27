Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

BHEL Surges forward in its Transformational Journey

Quantum Jump in Profits: Net Profit up by 50.7%

Earning Per Share up by 52.3%

Diversification Initiatives Bearing Fruits

Total Dividend of 100%

Pdf Link: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.