Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend @ 60% (Rs. 1.20 per share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2018-19. Final Dividend, if declared by the Company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com