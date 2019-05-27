Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend @ 60% (Rs. 1.20 per share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for FY 2018-19. Final Dividend, if declared by the Company in the Annual General Meeting shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.