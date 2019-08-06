Pursuant to Regulation 47(1) and 47(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter No BRNL/CS/2019-20/23 dated 5th August, 2019 with regard to Board Meeting Notice, please find enclosed herewith, copy of the Notice published on Tuesday, 6th August, 2019 in English and Regional Newspaper (Bengali).



The same has also been made available on the Companys website www.brnl.in.

Pdf Link: Bharat Road Network Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com