The Board of Directors, at its Meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, 28th May, 2019,has recommended dividend to the Shareholders of the Company, at the rate of Rs. 0.50 per share (i.e., @ 5%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 per share, for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019, subject to prior permission of SEBI in terms of ad interim order dated March 14, 2019. The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid/ dispatched on or before October 19, 2019.

Pdf Link: Bharat Road Network Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com