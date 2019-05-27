Based on the information given by the promoters and in continuation to our intimation to the Stock Exchange:

i) dated 8/4/2017 with reference to the petition under section 241-242 of the Companies Act, 2013 filed by Mr. Rohit Relan, CMD of the Company & his family members against Sharda Motor Industries Ltd(holding 28.66% shares), Ms Sharda Relan & Mr Ajay Relan & family, the Co-promoters of the Company before NCLT, and

ii) dated 23/02/2019 regarding MOFS entered into by the Family Promoters of the Company on 22/02/2019.

We would like to inform you that, in view of the MOFS dt.22/02/2019, the NCLT vide its order dated 20/05/2019 disposed off said application, along with the petition, with liberty to the parties to file any application, if such necessity arises. The order also stated that a copy of the MOU which has been kept in sealed cover be continued to be in the custody of the Bench officer.

A copy of the order of the NCLT dated 20/05/2019 has been enclosed for reference & record.

Pdf Link: Bharat Seats Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com