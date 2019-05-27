Bharat Seats Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Based on the information given by the promoters and in continuation to our intimation to the Stock Exchange:
i) dated 8/4/2017 with reference to the petition under section 241-242 of the Companies Act, 2013 filed by Mr. Rohit Relan, CMD of the Company & his family members against Sharda Motor Industries Ltd(holding 28.66% shares), Ms Sharda Relan & Mr Ajay Relan & family, the Co-promoters of the Company before NCLT, and
ii) dated 23/02/2019 regarding MOFS entered into by the Family Promoters of the Company on 22/02/2019.
We would like to inform you that, in view of the MOFS dt.22/02/2019, the NCLT vide its order dated 20/05/2019 disposed off said application, along with the petition, with liberty to the parties to file any application, if such necessity arises. The order also stated that a copy of the MOU which has been kept in sealed cover be continued to be in the custody of the Bench officer.
A copy of the order of the NCLT dated 20/05/2019 has been enclosed for reference & record.

Published on May 27, 2019
Bharat Seats Ltd

