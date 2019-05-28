Bharti Airtel Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In furtherance to our previous intimations in this regard, we wish to inform you that Airtel Africa Limited (Airtel Africa), a subsidiary of the Company, has announced its potential intention to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) for listing its equity shares on London Stock Exchange and the expected publication of a Registration Document that has been submitted for approval to the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com