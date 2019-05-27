We wish to inform that Mr. Snehdeep Aggarwal has expressed his desire to continue as Non­Executive Director and Chairman of the Company and provide guidance and mentorship to the executive management with effect from 1st June 2019. The same is noted by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 27th May 2019.





Pdf Link: Bhartiya International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com