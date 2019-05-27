Bhartiya International Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Bhartiya International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. @ 12%) subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The same shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same.

