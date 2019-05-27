Bhartiya International Ltd. - DECLARATION PURSUANT TO REGULATION 33(3)(D) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015.

We, Manoj Khattar, Whole-Time Director and Raj Kumar Chawla, Chief Financial Officer of Bhartiya International Limited (CIN: L74899TN1987PLC111744) having its Registered Office at 56/7, Nallambakkam Village (Via Vandalur), Chennai 600 048, Tamil Nadu, India, in terms of the provision of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. KASG & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 002228C) have issued an Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com