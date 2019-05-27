Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed:



1. Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with Audit Report issued by M/s. KASG & Co.



2. Consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2019 along with Audit Report issued by M/s. KASG & Co..



3. Press Release on Audited Financial Results for year ended 31st March 2019.



Further, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. @ 12%) subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The same shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same.



Pdf Link: Bhartiya International Ltd. - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH MAY 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com