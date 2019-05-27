Bhartiya International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed:

1. Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 along with Audit Report issued by M/s. KASG & Co.

2. Consolidated audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2019 along with Audit Report issued by M/s. KASG & Co..

3. Press Release on Audited Financial Results for year ended 31st March 2019.

Further, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. @ 12%) subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The same shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration of the same.

Published on May 27, 2019
Bhartiya International Ltd

