This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday 30th May, 2019 has approved the amendment to Code of internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by insiders.



The new amended code is enclosed herewith for your ready reference.



Pdf Link: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd - Intimation Regarding Amending Code Of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating, Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders.

