The Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Thursday,May 30,2019 at 04:00P.M. at the registered office of the company have discussed and approved following major businesses:

1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2019. Audit Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. Further Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also enclosed herewith.

2. Appointed Mr. Ranjit Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the term of 5 years, from F.Y. 2019-20 to 2023-24

3. Appointed M/s. V. M. Patel & Associates, Cost Accountant (Membership No. 32082) as an Internal Auditor for the term of 5 years, from F.Y. 2019-20 to 2023-24

4. Reviewed and Amended policies of the company.

The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 04:45 p.m.

Pdf Link: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 30, 2019.

