Pursuant to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are hereby providing the statement of deviation and variation in utilization of fund raised through IPO as mentioned in prospectus of the Company.





The statement has been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



The certificate for fund utilization which is received from M/s R. Kejriwal & Co., Chartered Accountants is enclosed herewith.



It is to be noted that there is no deviation in utilization of Issue of Proceeds of IPO.



Pdf Link: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd - Statement Of No Deviation And/Or Variation In Utilization Of Public Issue Proceeds Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 For The Period Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com