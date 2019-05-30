Dear Sir/Madam,



Please find enclosed herewith the copy of public notice of advertisement of Audited Financial Result for quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 in Compliance of Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The aforesaid financial result has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 29th May, 2019. The said results were published in English Newspaper in the Financial Express, New Delhi and in Hindi Newspaper in the Dainik Navjyoti, Udaipur on 30th May, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record.



Thanking you

Pdf Link: Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

