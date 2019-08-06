Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In the above reference, please note that the Company has published the notice of ensuing Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 14th August, 2019 in English newspaper the Financial Express New Delhi and in Hindi news paper the Dainik Navjyoti Udaipur on 05th August, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Copy of newspapers cutting in this connection are attached.

Pdf Link: Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd

