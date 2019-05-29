Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, inter alia, has approved the re-appointment of Sh. Priya Shankar Dasgupta (DIN: 00012552) and Smt. Sunita Mathur (DIN: 00008923) as Independent Director(s) of the Company upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for second term for a period of 5 years, subject to approval of the shareholders. Further, Sh. Priya Shankar Dasgupta (DIN: 00012552) and Smt. Sunita Mathur (DIN: 00008923) are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. A brief profile of the Independent Directors is attached as Annexure-B.



Pdf Link: Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015- Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com