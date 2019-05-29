Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

It is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, Wednesday, 29.05.2019, inter alia, has approved the following:

1.The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31.03.2019.

Copy of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Report and declaration of unmodified opinion under reg. 33(3)(d) of Listing Regulation 2015 are enclosed.

2.Re-appointment of Sh. Priya Shankar Dasgupta (DIN: 00012552) and Smt. Sunita Mathur (DIN: 00008923) as Independent Director(s) of the Company upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for second term for a period of 5 years, subject to approval of the shareholders.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 4:00 p.m.



