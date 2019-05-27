Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to the Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, Kindly find enclosed herewith the Newspaper Clippings of publication of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 is published in Financial Express (English) and Naya India (Hindi) on Sunday May 26, 2019.





