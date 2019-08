pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the Trading Window for the appoval and publishing of financial result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 would commence from August 7, 2019 and will end 48 hours after the results are made available to public on August 14, 2019.





