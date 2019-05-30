Bimetal Bearings Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Bimetal Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 100% (Rs. 10/- Share) for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
