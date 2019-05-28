Bimetal Bearings Ltd. - FILING OF THE INITIAL DISCLOSURE TO BE MADE BY AN ENTITY IDENTIFIED AS A LARGE CORPORATE

Bimetal Bearings Limited is filing THE INITIAL DISCLOSURE TO BE MADE BY AN ENTITY IDENTIFIED AS A LARGE CORPORATE
under the SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/11 dated November 26, 2018

Pdf Link: Bimetal Bearings Ltd. - FILING OF THE INITIAL DISCLOSURE TO BE MADE BY AN ENTITY IDENTIFIED AS A LARGE CORPORATE

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Bimetal Bearings Ltd

