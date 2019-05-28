Intimation from Bimetal Bearings Limited about the issue of "Duplicate share Certificates" to the shareholders Pushpa Hardayal Dembla (Folio No. BLP00685 - 75 Shares)in lieu of their misplaced share certificates.



The issue of duplicate share certificate was approved at the meeting of the Sub-Committee of Share Transfer cum Investors Grievance Committee held on 29th April 2019.



Further this intimation is being made in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 39(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Bimetal Bearings Ltd. - Issue Of Duplicate Share Certificate To The Shareholder Pushpa Hardayal Dembla (Folio No. BLP00685 - 75 Shares)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com