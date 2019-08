Bindal Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor

2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor

3. Any other Business with the permission of the Chairman.

Pdf Link: Bindal Exports Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Apart From Deliberating Other Businesses, The Board Shall Consider The Appointment Of Internal As Well As Secretarial Auditor.

