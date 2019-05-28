This is to inform you under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. May 28, 2019 which commenced at 04:00 P.M and Concluded on 06:00 P.M. In that meeting the Board has considered the following matters:



Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further note that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued audit report with unmodified opinion in this regards.



Reviewed the Business Operations.



Pdf Link: Bindal Exports Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com