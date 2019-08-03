Biocon Ltd. - Meeting Conducted With Institutional Investors/ Analysts.

Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the following meetings were conducted with Institutional Investors/ Analysts:
Sl. Date Name Type of Meeting Location
1. August 1, 2019 Arohi Asset Management Teleconference Bengaluru
2. August 2, 2019 Mission Holdings Teleconference Bengaluru

The above information will also be available on the website of the Company at www.biocon.com
We request you to kindly take above intimation on record.

Pdf Link: Biocon Ltd. - Meeting Conducted With Institutional Investors/ Analysts.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Biocon Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.