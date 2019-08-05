Biopac India Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we enclose herewith copy of news paper cutting of Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Financial Express (Gujarati Newspaper) of Saturday, August 3, 2019 wherein following matter is being published:

Extract of Un-audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
Biopac India Corporation Ltd

