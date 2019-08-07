Birla Cable Ltd - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of Birla Cable Limited was held on 6TH August, 2019 at 9.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company at Udyog Vihar, P.O. Chorhata, Rewa-486006 (M.P.).

In accordance with the Regulation 30 (6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith for your kind information

Pdf Link: Birla Cable Ltd - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 07, 2019
Birla Cable Ltd

