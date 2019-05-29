Birla Corporation Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a statement providing the details of Duplicate Share Certificates issued by the Company on 29th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Birla Corporation Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Published on May 29, 2019
