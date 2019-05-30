Bisil Plast Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Board of Directors of Bisil Plast Limited in their meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2019, have approved the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2018-19 ended on 31st March, 2019.

Published on May 30, 2019
