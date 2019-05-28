B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In pursuant to Regulation 47 (1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed copies of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March, 31st 2019 published in newspaper viz. Financial Express (English Newspaper) & haribhoomi (Hindi Newspaper) on May 28th 2019.

