B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed copies of notice of Board Meeting to consider and take on record the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30th, 2019. Published in newspapers viz. Financial Express (English Newspaper) & haribhoomi (Hindi Newspaper) on Sunday, 4th August 2019.

Published on August 05, 2019
B J Duplex Boards Ltd

