B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

please find attached herewith Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on today i.e. Monday May 27th, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company.

Pdf Link: B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
B J Duplex Boards Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.