This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2019 has inter-alia, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, as recommended by the Audit Committee. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.15 p.m



In this regard we hereby enclose the following:



Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended, confirming that the Report on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019, issued by Statutory Auditors, M/s. Maheshwari & Sharad, Chartered Accountants contains unmodified opinion; and



Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations along with the report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



Pdf Link: B.L.Kashyap And Sons Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com