Bloom Dekor Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 28, 2019, at the corporate office of the Company which was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 03:10 P.M., have

1. Considered, approved and took on record the audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion;

2. Considered, approved and took on record the audited financial Statement for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Bloom Dekor Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
