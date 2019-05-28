BLS International Services Limited (The Company) has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at 3:00 P.M to discuss the results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Bls International Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com