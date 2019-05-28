Bls International Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

BLS International Services Limited (The Company) has scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at 3:00 P.M to discuss the results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Bls International Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
BLS International Services Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.