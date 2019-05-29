Bls International Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Publication in Newspaper of Audited Financial Results for the last quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 under Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
