Bls International Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

BLS International Services Ltd. has made a Press Release regarding Financial Results for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Bls International Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
BLS International Services Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.